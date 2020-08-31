Aug 31, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
Sergey Ustimenko - Auriant Mining AB(publ.)-CEO
Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for attending today's conference. My name is Sergey Ustimenko. And I will host today's conference together with newly appointed CFO of the company, Vladimir Vorushkin; and [Olga Aleksandrova], IFRS Reporting Manager.
I'm happy to welcome everyone. We'll discuss results of the first six months of the year. I will answer any questions at the end of the presentation. Please submit them via chat on the left bottom corner of the screen.
And before I'll get to a discussion factual figures, please pay attention to our usual disclaimer. And, in particular, pay attention to the meaning of forward-looking statements -- words such as may, might, seek, expect, estimates, believes, et cetera.
As usually, we will not only discuss the factual actual figures today, but during the Q&A session and during our discussion, we will touch upon the things which we believe will happen in the future.
Auriant Mining is a junior gold producer operating four gold
Q2 2020 Auriant Mining AB Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 31, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...