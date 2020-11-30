Nov 30, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 30, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Danilo Lange
Auriant Mining AB - CEO
* Petr Kustikov
Auriant Mining AB - COO
* Vladimir Vorushkin
Auriant Mining AB - CFO
=====================
Danilo Lange - Auriant Mining AB - CEO
Good afternoon, dear shareholders, investors and colleagues. Welcome to the Q3 interim report of Auriant Mining AB. Please see some technical information about our Zoom. We will do approximately 20 minutes update on the quarter three. We have muted your microphones from over here. We would be grateful if you could write in the chat any questions and we will aim to answer all of them after the presentations and after we presented the results. And the agenda for the call is set out in the following slides.
I am pleased to report my first set of results as Auriant Chief Executive. This is a strong performance benefiting from the additional sales of gold stocks at the beginning of the year, together with the first year of
Q3 2020 Auriant Mining AB Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 30, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...