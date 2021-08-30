Q2 2021 Auriant Mining AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Danilo Lange - Auriant Mining AB - CEO



Yeah. Good afternoon, dear stakeholders to Auriant Mining AB H1 interim results. We are doing that in our usual format via Zoom. We have muted your microphones, but we'll give you the possibility to write through our chat facilities questions, which we will then answer by the end of this session.



My name is Danilo Lange; I'm the CEO. I'm accompanied by my CFO, Vladimir Vorushkin; and Petr Kustikov, my COO, to the left hand. And our agenda for today is the production update and the KPIs presented by Petr; the sales update and the financials presented by Vladimir; and I will give an outlook of the remainder of this year at the end of the presentation. So Petr, I hand over the production and KPI update to you. So please go ahead.



Petr Kustikov - Auriant Mining AB - COO



Thank you, Danilo. Good afternoon, dear stakeholders. Let me draw your attention to the slide for presenting Tardan's first six months' gold production results of the current year. We are on the six months, almost 207,000 tonnes of ore were processed