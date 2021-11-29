Q3 2021 Auriant Mining AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 29, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Danilo Lange - Auriant Mining AB - CEO



So ladies and gentlemen, dear stakeholders, welcome to Auriant Mining interim report nine months. We will do our call again as usual through Zoom. We have switched off your microphones, and we will kindly ask you to write your questions down in the chat facility of the Zoom, and we will answer it by the end of the presentation.



My name is Danilo Lange; I'm the CEO. I'm today accompanied by my colleagues, Vladimir Vorushkin, our CFO, to my right-hand side; and to my left-hand side, Petr Kustikov, our COO. In the agenda, which you can see here, we will discuss and give you an update on production and KPIs through Petr; the sales update and the financials through Vladimir; and I will give you an update by the end of the presentation.



So I hand over to Petr about the production and KPI update. Please go ahead, Petr.



Petr Kustikov - Auriant Mining AB - COO



Thank you, Danilo. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Let me present Tardan's nine months' production results of the current year. Within the nine months