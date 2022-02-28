Q4 2021 Auriant Mining AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 28, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

* Danilo Lange

Auriant Mining AB - CEO

* Petr Kustikov

Auriant Mining AB - COO

* Vladimir Vorushkin

Auriant Mining AB - CFO



Danilo Lange - Auriant Mining AB - CEO



Yeah, I think it's time to start. We are all in time. Yeah, dear shareholders and colleagues, welcome to the Auriant Mining quarter four 2021 interim results. We are meeting under very unfortunate times. And today's meeting is certainly not standing under the best of the stars.



I am already now apologizing to not be able to give you a lot of information of where we are at currently and to also not be able to comment on the political situations. But I will say a couple of words about the overall situation here in Russia and at our Russian operation a bit later during the presentation.



For now, I would kindly ask you all to focus on the numbers and information we have prepared for you in our normal way and way of