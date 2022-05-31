Q1 2022 Auriant Mining AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Danilo Lange - Auriant Mining AB - CEO



Yeah, I think we are going to start now. Dear stakeholders, today, May 31, 2022, Auriant Mining company presents the Q1 interim results, January to March.



My name is Danilo Lange, I am the CEO. I am accompanied by my colleagues, CFO, Vladimir Vorushkin; and Petr Kustikovo, our COO. Quickly, we are going -- the normal technical Zoom information, as you know, we keep you muted and you have the possibilities to question through the shared facility.



Before I say two words about our agenda today and we go to businesses, it's not as huge as usual. As we all understand, we live in very uncertain times and we are managing at the moment business from day-to-day, rather than from month-to-month or quarter-to-quarter. So I apologize already if there is not a lot of information about our day-to-day business in this presentation today. But we tried to keep it as much as focused to business and to information concerning our business, rather than any other components of the situation happening right now in the world.



So let's go to the agenda right now.