Q2 2022 Auriant Mining AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Danilo Lange - Auriant Mining AB(publ.)-CEO



Hello and good afternoon, dear shareholders and stakeholders and colleagues. Welcome to Auriant Mining interim results update, first half-year 2022. My name is Danilo Lange. I am the CEO of the company. With me is, as usual, Vladimir Vorushkin, our CFO; and Petr Kustikov, our COO. We do it in the normal Zoom format, which will last approximately 20 minutes with Q&A at the end. Your microphones are muted. Please use the chat [possibility] to send us your questions.



Our agenda for today is, as usual, the production and KPIs for the production, the sales update done by Vladimir and the financial update by Vladimir, and I will do the outlook at the end of the presentation. So let's start with the Tardan gold production update.



Petr, the word is yours.



Petr Kustikov - Auriant Mining AB(publ.)-COO



Thank you, Danilo. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Let me present Tardan's H1 gold production results of year 2022. Within the six