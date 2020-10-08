Oct 08, 2020 / NTS GMT

Ross Macdonald - Cynata Therapeutics Limited - CEO, MD



Thanks, Tim, and welcome, everybody, to the session today. The development of stem cells represents one of the major new waves in medicine, and quite simply stem cells are the body's own mechanisms for repair, recovery, and regeneration. And the ability to harness that allows us to approach the treatment of disease and recovery of diseases in a number of very, very important ways.



The particular type of stem cell that is receiving most attention at the moment is the Mesenchymal stem cell or MSC, and these cells represent a promising treatment for a broad range of diseases. And what we're now seeing is that clinical success in a range of clinical trials is creating a very large demand for product.



Because these are living cells or living drugs, the manufacture of such products is very complicated. So ultimately, commercial success requires a viable, scalable manufacturing solution that ensures a very consistent product.



And we've just seen recently some very informative news from the FDA about that particular issue. And the FDA