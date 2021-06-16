Jun 16, 2021 / 01:55PM GMT

Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc - Analyst



Well, good morning. Thank you, everyone, for joining us. This is our 21st Annual Oppenheimer Consumer Conference. This is the second consecutive year the event has been held virtually. So my name is Brian Nagel. I work as the senior equity research analyst here at Oppenheimer, covering consumer growth and e-commerce. I'm very pleased to have with me our next presenting company. That's Motorcar Parts of America, and the Company's CEO, Selwyn Joffe. So, Selwyn, thanks for joining us.



Selwyn Joffe - Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Thanks, Brian. Hi. Good morning, everybody.



Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc - Analyst



So I think what we'll do is -- Selwyn has maybe some opening comments to describe for people less familiar with the MPAA business, talk about the business, some of the key initiatives. And then after that, we will move into just a kind of informal chat, Q&A. But, Selwyn, I'll turn it over to you.



