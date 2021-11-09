Q2 2022 Motorcar Parts of America Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Motorcar Parts of America's Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Gary Maier, Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.



Gary S. Maier - Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications and IR



Thank you. Thank you, Rachel, and thanks, everyone, for joining us today. Welcome to our fiscal Q2 2022 conference call, second quarter. Before we begin, I want to turn -- and I turn the call over to Selwyn Joffe, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and David Lee, the company's Chief Financial Officer, I'd like to remind everyone of the safe harbor statement included in today's press release. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for certain forward-looking statements, including statements made during today's conference call. Such forward-looking statements