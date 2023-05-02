Podium Minerals Ltd Corporate Presentation Transcript

May 02, 2023 / 02:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 02, 2023 / 02:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Sam Rodda

Podium Minerals Limited - MD & CEO



=====================

Sam Rodda - Podium Minerals Limited - MD & CEO



Thank you and good morning, all. And thank you for everyone joining me for this shareholder update. If you do get the chance, please jump online or on the ASX platform and read through a disclosure notice, an important notice at your leisure. And I'll now jump into the detail.



So today is a bit of an update and a bit of a briefing to shareholders, current, previous, and new moving forward. I'm going to cover what platinum group metals and why they really are a strong investment proposal for a number of investors as well as Podium Minerals. Also, cover the importance of our Parks Reef Project, which really is a globally relevant resource just here in Western Australia.



And lastly, why Podium; and why the Podium team, covering our Board, our executive team; and support from the recently added technical advisory