Feb 21, 2024 / 06:50PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



And we're going to get started again. We are really excited to have Mirion with us today. We've got the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Mirion, Tom Logan, and then Brian Schopfer who is the CFO.



Questions and Answers:

Tom, as I walk over to you, means that a public company now for about 2.5 years and I think investors are increasingly familiar with the Company. But for those who don't know the Company well, can you start with an overview and really what differentiates Merian competitively?- Mirion Technologies Inc - Founder, Chairman & CEOfor the way I would encapsulate our story is that we see Mirion as the global leader in ionizing Detection & Measurement Technologies. So if you parse that out, firstly, when we think about ionizing radiation. Here, we are talking about radiation that can knock an electron out of its orbit. It can cause tissue damage in human beings.So we're talking about alpha beta gamma x-ray and neutron exposure in the main and this