Aug 30, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Greetings and welcome to Petra Acquisition, Inc. and Revelation Biosciences, Inc. merger call.



Andreas Typaldos - Petra Acquisition, Inc. - CEO



Thank you. Thank you, everybody, for taking time to learn about Petra's merger with Revelation Biosciences. I'm excited to present this opportunity after looking at many companies that Petra could merge with. I think you will share our excitement about Revelation.



First, because of the potential impact on health outcomes in key disease categories, for a large segment of healthcare, for people with viral respiratory diseases, and COVID-19. And as a result of that, we are excited about the potential upside for our shareholders. I think you will agree about our excitement stemming from three key values and considerations.



As always, first and foremost is the Revelation team, whom I will introduce shortly. Three NASDAQ and one