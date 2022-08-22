Full Year 2022 Envirosuite Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 22, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Presentation

Aug 22, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Brady Granier

BioCorRx Inc. - CEO/President, Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Michael Murray

Benzinga - Marketing Director



=====================

Michael Murray - Benzinga - Marketing Director



Our last presentation of All Access, we're going to keep moving because we did draw outside on time there. Full of information on that one, we're going to bring on Brady Granier, the President of BioCorRx trading on the OTC is BICX. Go ahead and get moving there.



Brady, thanks for joining us. How are you?



Brady Granier - BioCorRx Inc. - CEO/President - Director



Thanks for having me. How are you?



Michael Murray - Benzinga - Marketing Director



Always a pleasure. Yeah, Brady, we've had the opportunity to work with BioCor on a lot of different things over