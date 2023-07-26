Q4 2023 Envirosuite Ltd Sales Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Jason Cooper - Envirosuite Limited - MD & CEO



Welcome, everyone, to the Envirosuite Q4 sales update for financial year '23. Today, I am joined with our CFO, Justin Owen and myself.



I'm going to first start, though, with a bit of an explanation of who Envirosuite is for the new investors and just to remind people of the journey. We are very much a purpose-driven company, and we believe environmental intelligence is a key to improving the well-being of people and the planet and also to drive prosperity.



We focus on six key sectors: aviation, mining, industrial, waste, wastewater, and water treatment. And we have three product suites within that. We have our aviation group, our industrial group, and our water group. The common part that threads all of them through is that science is the core of everything that we build. We're taking environmental events and we're turning that into data. We're turning that then into information, knowledge, and