Aug 30, 2019 / 01:01AM GMT

Steven Boland - Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks very much, Shawn, and thanks, everybody, for joining us, taking the time to join us on our results call this morning.



In -- on the call today, I'm joined by Andrew Crowther, who's the new CFO of Acrow. Andrew started with us in the second week of July and is responsible for giving these results out in a timely fashion. He's done a terrific job in a very short period of time since he's joined the business. So you'll hear from Andrew over the course of the presentation on some of the points today.



I guess by way of introduction, I'd just like to say -- how proud I am with the results of the businesses in its first year -- first full year as a listed company. And as