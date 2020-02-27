Feb 27, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Steven Boland - Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks very much, Sean, and thank you for joining us folks today as we give you an update on how business is progressing across the FY '20 year. This morning, we've released our first half results. I'm going to walk through, and then with Andrew also, the results presentation pack primarily through this session.



So just as a starting point. Clearly, another very busy 6 months, transformational 6 months in the life of Acrow. Then we'll go through, obviously, in a lot of detail, around Uni-span, about the acquisition of Uni-span effective 1st of November. It was a very significant milestone in the