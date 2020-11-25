Nov 25, 2020 / 02:00AM GMT

Peter Andrew Lancken - Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Peter Lancken, Chairman of the Board. And on behalf of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services, I welcome you to the 2020 Annual General Meeting. It's now 1 p.m., and there being a quorum present, I declare the meeting open for business. I confirm that the meeting has been properly constituted.



Given the current guidelines and restrictions issued by Australian state and federal governments in relation to COVID-19, this meeting is being held as a hybrid meeting, and I'd like to welcome those attending joining us today by Zoom.



When we reach the formal business of the meeting, shareholders attending via Zoom and wishing to vote on the resolutions being put to the meeting should note that you will need to separately log into the registry's online voting portal per the instructions that were included in the notice of meeting. A summary of these instructions can be seen on your screen now.



If you've already lodged a proxy vote,