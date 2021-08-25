Aug 25, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Steven Boland - Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and thank you folks for joining us this morning. I'm very pleased to be presenting and announcing the full year results for Acrow Formwork and Construction Services for the '21 financial year.



It's another year of growth for the business. It's actually the eighth consecutive year going back to when it was pre being a public company of growth in our EBITDA. By eight consecutive years now, we've had growth every year, which in my mind, sort of defies the issue of sort of the cyclical nature of the business. This business is proving itself to be able to continue to grow irrespective of many cycles