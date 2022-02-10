Feb 10, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Thursday, the 10th of February 2020. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Steven Boland, Chief Executive Officer; and Andrew Crowther, Chief Financial Officer.



Steven Boland - Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, James, and thanks, folks, for joining us this morning as we go through our investor presentation that we released last night in the relation to our first half FY '22 financial results.



So I'm very pleased to present our unaudited interim results for the first half of FY '22. I'm extremely proud of the team across all departments and all of the branches in the Acrow business, and the really strong growth we're experiencing is clearly a testament to their commitment, providing our customers with first-class products and