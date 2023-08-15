Aug 15, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the Acrow FY '23 Results Presentation Conference Call. Thank you for joining today. I'll now hand over to Steven Boland, CEO; and Andrew Crowther, CFO.



Steven Boland - Acrow Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Lisa, and good morning everyone for joining us. Very proud to present our FY '23 results.



It was another great year for our business across all facets of our operation. I'm going to walk through the presentation that was released on the ASX last night and just focus on some of the highlights of the year and also talk about the FY '24 year and what we're expecting to see.



So great news for the business across all facets. We've had a tremendous run over the last 3 or 4 years. The momentum really continues in FY '23, as you'll see, we've had record financial results in every category. Really importantly, we've opened up new channels to revenue with jump form, some additional screen purchases, purchase of initial panel systems, our organic growth