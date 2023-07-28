Jul 28, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Jose Manuel Entrecanales - Acciona ConstrucciÃ³n S.A. - Chairman



Good morning. Welcome to the presentation of ACCIONA Energia First Half 2023 Results. I will make a brief introduction with a few points I would like to highlight and then pass on the floor to my colleagues, Rafael Mateo, CEO; and Arantza Ezpeleta, CFSO. I believe ACCIONA Energia is now a better company than when we did the IPO 2 years ago. Higher value, larger scale, more profitable, better and more pipeline and on the right track to prove our capacity to execute the 2 gigawatt a year of new capacity target. All in all, as I say, a better company than 2 years ago.



Our investment activity is accelerating rapidly with 2.2 gigawatts under construction and 1 gigawatt of secured projects that will enter into construction in the next 12 months. So we are on track to deliver 1.8 gigawatts of installed capacity by the end of 2023 and very confident that we can at least install the same amount in 2024. From then on, we believe that we have the means, the pipeline, the balance sheet capacity, the supply chains, the manpower and the know-how