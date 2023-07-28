Jul 28, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Jose Manuel Entrecanales - Acciona ConstrucciÃ³n S.A. - Chairman
Good morning. Welcome to the presentation of ACCIONA Energia First Half 2023 Results. I will make a brief introduction with a few points I would like to highlight and then pass on the floor to my colleagues, Rafael Mateo, CEO; and Arantza Ezpeleta, CFSO. I believe ACCIONA Energia is now a better company than when we did the IPO 2 years ago. Higher value, larger scale, more profitable, better and more pipeline and on the right track to prove our capacity to execute the 2 gigawatt a year of new capacity target. All in all, as I say, a better company than 2 years ago.
Our investment activity is accelerating rapidly with 2.2 gigawatts under construction and 1 gigawatt of secured projects that will enter into construction in the next 12 months. So we are on track to deliver 1.8 gigawatts of installed capacity by the end of 2023 and very confident that we can at least install the same amount in 2024. From then on, we believe that we have the means, the pipeline, the balance sheet capacity, the supply chains, the manpower and the know-how
Half Year 2023 Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables SA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...