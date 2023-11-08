Nov 08, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Isabel Troya -



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Logista's Full Year Results Presentation. I'm Isabel Troya, Head of Investor Relations for Logista. And today, Inigo Meiras, our CEO; and Pedro Losada, our CFO, will walk you through the results obtained during our 2023 fiscal year.



At the end of the presentation, we will have a Q&A session, in which we will answer all the questions submitted through the platform. You may write your questions at any time during the presentation. Now Inigo will go through the highlights of the period. Inigo, if you may, we can proceed with the presentation.



Inigo Meiras Amusco - CompaÃ±Ã­a de DistribuciÃ³n Integral Logista Holdings - S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Isabel, and good afternoon to everyone, connected today for our results presentation. I would like to start the presentation by going through the main highlights for the period. During 2023, we have obtained a solid set of results, thanks to the integration of the new acquisitions and to the organic