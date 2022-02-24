Q4 2021 Origin Materials Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Origin Materials Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Ashish Gupta, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Ashish Gupta -



Thank you, and welcome everyone to Origin Materials Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Joining the call today from Origin Materials are Co-CEO, Rich Riley; Co-CEO and Co-Founder, John Bissell; and CFO, Nate Whaley. Ahead of this call, Origin issued its fourth quarter press release and presentation, which we will refer to today. These can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at originmaterials.com.



Please note on this call, we will be making forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect our views as of today, should not be relied upon as representative of our views of any subsequent date. And we undertake no obligation to revise