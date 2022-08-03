Q2 2022 Origin Materials Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



(Operator Instructions) Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Origin Materials Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Ashish Gupta, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Ashish Gupta;ICR Inc;Managing Director -



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to Origin Materials Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Joining the call today from Origin Materials are Co-CEO, Rich Riley, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, John Bissell; and CFO, Nate Whaley.



Prior to this call, Origin issued its second quarter press release and presentation, which we will refer to today. These can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at originmaterials.com. Please note, on this call, we will be making forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect our views as of today, should not be relied upon as representative about views of any subsequent date,