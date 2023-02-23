Feb 23, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, this is the conference operator. Welcome to the Origin Materials Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Ashish Gupta, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Ashish Gupta -
Thank you and welcome everyone to Origin Materials' Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Joining the call today from Origin Materials are Co-CEO, Rich Riley; Co-CEO and Co-Founder, John Bissell; and CFO, Nate Whaley. Ahead of this call, Origin issued its fourth quarter press release and presentation which we will refer to today. These can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at originmaterials.com.
Please note on this call, we will be making forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect our views as of today, should not be relied upon as representative about views of any subsequent date, and we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of
Q4 2022 Origin Materials Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 23, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...