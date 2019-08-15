Half Year 2019 ForFarmers NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Caroline Vogelzang - ForFarmers N.V. - Director of IR & Communications



Thank you, Patricia.



Good morning all. Welcome to our audio webcast and for you the conference call in which we will present and explain more -- further the 2019 first half year results of ForFarmers.



As you are accustomed to, I'm sitting here with Yoram, our CEO; Arnout Traas, our CFO; and, of course, now Adrie van der Ven, our COO, responsible for ForFarmers Germany, Poland and new regions. Adrie will be there for you to answer any questions that you may have after the presentation that will be done by Yoram and Arnout.



The presentation will take approximately, I think, 40 minutes. We'd like to go through the presentation