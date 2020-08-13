Half Year 2020 ForFarmers NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Thank you for holding, and welcome to the ForFarmers event call regarding analyst call half year results 2020.



I would like to hand over the conference to Ms. Caroline Vogelzang. Please go ahead.



Caroline Vogelzang - ForFarmers N.V. - Director of IR & Communications



Thank you. Good morning, all. I can see in my event viewer that all of you are already in the listen-only mode. Welcome to our audio webcast for the presentation of our 2020 interim results. We're here in this room at a very safe 1.5 meter distance of each other, with Yoram Knoop, as you all know, our CEO; and Roeland Tjebbes, our CFO as of 24th of April last. Also Adrie van der Ven, who many of you also have met, our COO and responsible for Poland. And we presented -- we posted the presentation on the site this morning, and I know that all of you have received the press release, which we issued this morning as well.



This call -- this audio webcast will be taped, and we will post it on the corporate side afterwards. As