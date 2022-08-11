Q2 2022 ForFarmers NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Caroline Vogelzang - ForFarmers N.V. - Director of IR & Communications



Thank you, Stefano, and good morning, all. We're here again to present to you the first -- sorry, I see mail come in -- the first half results of 2022, and I'm here with our new CEO, Chris Deen; our CFO, Roeland Tjebbes, whom you all know and have met previously; and Pieter Wolleswinkel, who joined our executive Board in April last, and as you all know, is responsible ForFarmers in the Netherlands and in Belgium.



We published our interim results in our press release this morning as well as the presentation, which we will lead you through during our listing in proper English. And we also would like to point out the disclaimer statement, which is on Slide 2 of the presentation, which we all do, but always do, in which we state that all