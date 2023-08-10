Q2 2023 ForFarmers NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the presentation ForFarmers' First Half Year 2023 Results Call. My name is Laura, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded.



(Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your host, Caroline Vogelzang, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Caroline Vogelzang - ForFarmers N.V. - Director of IR & Communications



Thank you, Laura, and good morning all. Welcome to our audio webcast in which we will present the first half year 2023 results of ForFarmers. And I'm joined here today with our CEO, Pieter Wolleswinkel, whom you all know; and Roeland Tjebbes, our CFO, who you also all know. They will lead you through the presentation, which we posted this morning on our corporate site just after we published the press release.



The audio webcast, because you know that this webcast will be take, and we will post the audio webcast on our corporate site afterwards for all of those who want to relisten to what is being said this morning.



And before we start, I would