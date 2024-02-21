Feb 21, 2024 / 08:35PM GMT

Julian C.H. Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Great. Thanks, everyone, for being here. It's my pleasure to have up next Ingersoll Rand, Vicente Reynal, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; Vik Kini, CFO; and Mike Weatherred, sort of IRX Guru. So thanks to the three of you for being here.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystMaybe first off, Vicente, I think there's a lot of focus from investors since the Capital Markets Day on that recurring revenue aspect, a very large increase in the sales trend targeted there. So maybe help us understand kind of how much of that is about the care program, specifically? What are the elements of that recurring revenue, the drivers sort of stop in that, please?- Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Chairman, CEO & PresidentYes. So let me -- to permit up to start, at Investor Day in November, we said that today, we do about $200 million of really recurring revenue. And this is