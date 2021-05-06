Q1 2021 Readly International AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Maria Hedengren - Readly International AB(publ)-CEO



Welcome to the presentation of the Q1 from Readly. I'm Maria Hedengren, the CEO, and with me, as always, I have our CFO, Johan Adalberth. Let's move to the agenda on next slide, please.



As always, we start with the short presentation of who we are, and then I will take you through some quarterly highlights. Can you move to the next slide, please? I think we're on the wrong slide.



We will have the financial performance review by Johan Adalberth. And I will walk you through some business highlights with the summary and Q&A. Next slide, please.



If we move to the next slide that we're on. I'm sorry, I can't see. We're on the wrong slide. Okay. Next slide, please.



As you know, we are the European category leader in digital magazine subscriptions with our 900 publishers in 11 markets and 5,000 titles of high-quality content. It's an all-you-can-read service for only EUR9.99 a month. You can read as much as you like.



If we move to the next slide, please, where you see the Q1