Q2 2021 Readly International AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Maria Hedengren - Readly International AB(publ)-CEO



Yes, good morning, and welcome to this session. And I'm going to talk to you about our increased growth rate and our improved results today. And as always, we also have Johan Adalberth, our excellent CFO, with us to walk you through some highlights on the numbers side. Next, please.



So just a quick reminder of who we are. We are the European category leader when it comes to all-you-can-read magazine subscriptions, with our 900 publishers and 5,000 titles of both magazine and, as you know, now also a good portfolio of newspapers. And we have offices in three countries, but we are present in 50 countries where you can download the app. We have users from pretty much all continents.



But without further ado, let me dig into Q2. So next slide, please. So some Q2 highlights. I'm very pleased to be able to report that we had a solid FPS growth year on year of 30% and revenue growth of 33%. And some of you may recall that there has been some VAT changes over the last 18 months, and we also had some headwinds