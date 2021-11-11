Q3 2021 Readly International AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Maria Hedengren - Readly International AB - CEO



Thank you. Yes, welcome to another stable quarter with improved results. We can move to the next slide, please, slide number 2.



And those of you who follow us, you've seen this slide many times before. But there's something big and new on the slide this time. And that is that last quarter is at 900 publishers, now we're up to over 1,000, 1,200 approximately, with 7,500 titles. And we now have five offices as we added Paris to our map when we completed the Toutabo acquisition. But we will get back to the Toutabo acquisition a little bit later in this presentation. Next slide, please.



So some highlights of the quarter. It was a good quarter. We continued to grow stably, even though we had quite tough comparables last year. And Johan will go in a little bit more about that in a while. We continue to see improved margins and results. So we're tracking well on our path to profitability further down the line.



Of course, the highlight of the quarter was really first ever acquisition, whereby we solidified our European leadership by