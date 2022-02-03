Q4 2021 Readly International AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Mats Brandt - Readly International AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Q4 year-end presentation. My name is Mats Brandt and I recently joined Readly as interim CEO. [Here], I and Johan Adalberth, have the pleasure to present Readly's results.



I'd like to take this opportunity to briefly introduce myself. I have a background as CEO at Euroflorist, an e-commerce company with operations in 12 European countries and as CEO at Hemnet, Sweden's leading property platform. Before that, I had several executive roles at Live Nation Entertainment in Sweden and in Asia.



I've also served on boards for several companies, including Dirac Research, a global leader within audio technology. My focus at Readly will be to enable the organization to successfully execute on our strategy and to accelerate our pace of innovation and product development further, this to ensure that we'll have strong growth, organic growth going forward. I'm very excited to be joining this team and to lead the Company through this next phase of growth until a