Q1 2022 Readly International AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Mats Brandt - Readly International AB - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and very welcome to our Q1 presentation today. My name is Mats Brandt. And with me here I have our CFO, Johan Adalberth. As some of you may recall, I joined Readly as interim CEO in late January. Last week, I was appointed permanent CEO, effective May 20. I'm, of course, very grateful to this confidence from the Board and energized by the opportunities ahead.



And I do feel much inspired to continue working with our talented team in our transition to become an even more product user-centric company. And there are many possibilities within this going forward. We will look at some of the steps we have begun to take and some that we will be taking near term.



But before we do that, I want to acknowledge that I am aware of that our shareholders have expectations to hear about and above all, see good traction on the route to grow in a more sustainable manner and to become a profitable company in not too long.



I want to ensure you that we have begun to execute on this already and that we are aligned with a new