Nov 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Mats Brandt - Readly International AB - CEO
Thank you very much and good morning, everyone. And very welcome to this Q3 presentation from us at Readly. My name is Mats Brandt; I'm CEO. And with me here, I have Johan Adalberth, our CFO. As an introduction, I'd like to quickly review the year so far with the purpose of bringing our Q3 performance in a greater perspective and a wider context. Slide number 2, please.
Since the beginning of this year, we have prioritized sustainable growth and to shift our focus to product growth. We delivered a quarter that gave us confidence that we are on the right track. So before we look into the numbers, I want to give you a quick overview of the initiatives that we have taken so far and that we will proceed with to ensure that we continue on this very good path. Later on, I will also highlight some of these areas in [more] detail.
So firstly, we have now implemented price increases with 20% to 25% in almost all markets. It has generally been well accepted by users despite the very challenging macro environment and the cost pressure that households
Q3 2022 Readly International AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
