Q3 2022 Readly International AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Mats Brandt - Readly International AB - CEO



Thank you very much and good morning, everyone. And very welcome to this Q3 presentation from us at Readly. My name is Mats Brandt; I'm CEO. And with me here, I have Johan Adalberth, our CFO. As an introduction, I'd like to quickly review the year so far with the purpose of bringing our Q3 performance in a greater perspective and a wider context. Slide number 2, please.



Since the beginning of this year, we have prioritized sustainable growth and to shift our focus to product growth. We delivered a quarter that gave us confidence that we are on the right track. So before we look into the numbers, I want to give you a quick overview of the initiatives that we have taken so far and that we will proceed with to ensure that we continue on this very good path. Later on, I will also highlight some of these areas in [more] detail.



So firstly, we have now implemented price increases with 20% to 25% in almost all markets. It has generally been well accepted by users despite the very challenging macro environment and the cost pressure that households