Q4 2022 Readly International AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Mats Brandt - Readly International AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you. Good morning and welcome everyone. My name is Mats Brandt, and I'm CEO, and with me here today I have Johan Adalberth, our CFO.



The fourth quarter was quite eventful in several ways. We saw a fast-changing environment with uncertainty about consumers' behavior in general and their affordability going forward. We also noticed that a lot of publishers were under increasing cost pressure and that some took quite strong measures to reduce costs and to further accelerate the shift to digital reading. This has continued in '23. Readly has an important role in facilitating this transition and to help publishers develop digital revenues faster.



Given the challenging market situation, we are very satisfied with how the last quarter turned out for us. We delivered strong revenue growth, record-high margins, and showed that we are well on our way to profitability. Despite lower investments in marketing, we also delivered a quarter in which Readly again showed growth in the number of full-paying subscribers,