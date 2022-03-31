Full Year 2021 Eleco PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 31, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Eleco full-year results investor presentation. (Operator Instructions)



Before we begin, I'd like to read the following [poll] and now I'd like to hand it over to the CEO, Jonathan Hunter. Good morning.



Jonathan Hunter - Eleco plc - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Eleco's 2021 annual results presentation. My name is Jonathan Hunter. I'm the CEO of Eleco. I'm pleased to welcome Rose Clark, our interim CFO. And Rose, would you like to say a few words about yourself?



Rose Clark - Eleco plc - Interim CFO



Okay. Thanks, Jonathan. Yeah, just to introduce myself, I'm a chartered accountant. I've trained with KPMG many moons ago. Most recently, I've worked as UK's CFO for Arcadis, in the UK business of GBP500 million turnover, an engineering and design consultancy in the buildings and infrastructure space.



More recently, I worked as CFO of their tech business. We did a tech startup. We bought a few products, building companies, and launched a new tech startup