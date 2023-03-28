Full Year 2022 Eleco PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Eleco Public Limited Company full-year results investor presentation. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand you over to CEO, Jonathan Hunter. Good afternoon to you.



Jonathan Hunter - Eleco plc - CEO



Thank you, Alex. And good afternoon, or good morning, folks, depending on where you're dialing in from. Thank you for joining us today.



Before we start, just some brief introductions. My name is Jonathan Hunter, I'm the Chief Executive of Eleco. I've been with Eleco for 14 years now, working in various management roles. I joined the Board in 2016 and as the Chief Operating Officer, until 2020 when I was appointed Chief Executive. I'd like to allow Neil to introduce himself.



Neil Pritchard - Eleco plc - CFO



Thank you, Jonathan. I appreciate. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you very much for joining. I guess for those of you who don't know me, somebody will. I've spent nearly 30 years working with listed businesses, specializing in the last eight or so in