Q4 2022 Fractal Gaming Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Fractal Gaming Group's Q4 2022 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Now I will hand the conference over to the CEO, Hannes Wallin; and CFO, Karin Ingemarson. Please go ahead.



Hannes Wallin - Fractal Gaming Group AB(publ)-Founder - CEO & Board Member



Hello, everyone, and welcome to today's presentation of our Q4 report.



We'll start with some highlights from our Q4. In the second half of 2022, we have [seen growth in] the gaming hardware market, and this is largely driven by a return to normal graphics cards (inaudible) and a combination of pent-up demand of Fractal. We launched several new products in the quarter, and one of them have been [Fractal North] and have sold out in record time in all [stores].



Our sales increased by 17%, measured in Swedish krona, but decreased by 3%, measured in U.S. dollars. This is due to a strong comparison of Q4 2021 and higher discounts in 2022. But more importantly, we're very happy to report an impressive sales out increase of 31%,