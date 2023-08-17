Q2 2023 Fractal Gaming Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Hannes Wallin - Fractal Gaming Group AB(publ)-Founder - CEO & Board Member



Hello, everyone, and welcome to today's presentation of our Q2 report. We're going to walk you through the latest developments in our company and industry to share and discuss all the relevant details of our report. We will start with some highlights from Q2.



Our sales increased by a staggering 157% year-over-year measured in Swedish krona and increased by 139% measured in U.S. dollars. This means that our revenue increased by more than 2.5x. We are, of course, incredibly happy and proud of this development, and we will explain more in detail in this presentation about the specific dynamics of our revenue development.



Sales out revenue increased by 49% year-over-year, which is a testament to the very strong demand for our