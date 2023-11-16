Q3 2023 Fractal Gaming Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Hannes Wallin - Fractal Gaming Group AB - CEO



Hello, everyone, and welcome to today's presentation of our Q3 report. We are very excited to present our latest quarter report to you today, which is yet another very strong quarter with impressive growth and profitability.



We're going to walk you through the latest developments within Fractal and our industry, and we're of course, happy to answer any questions you may have. We'll start with some highlights for the Q3 report. Our sales increased by 45% year- over- year, measured in SEK and increased by 41% measured in US dollars. We are, of course, very proud that we've continued to show strong growth and growing much faster than the market.



Year to date, our revenues in the SEK have grown by an impressive 83%. Our sales-out revenue