Half Year 2022 Gateley Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 12, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Rod Waldie - Gateley Holdings Plc - CEO & Partner



Good morning, everyone. And it's good to see you virtually as it were and we're here today, of course, to talk to you about the first half of our financial year. And as usual, I'm joined by Neil, Finance Director, and by Nick Acquisitions, Director.



So we will disappear off screen and Rosie if you could bring the first slide up, please, that would be great so I'm interviewing the first point that I'd like to make and it's a point to our people as much as to the market is I'm incredibly grateful to the whole team at Gateley.



We've clearly worked very, very hard to deliver what I think is an excellent sets of results. And I think that this set of results demonstrates that really for our clients. And consequently, of course, for us, the early months of the pandemic represented what I'm going to describe as a trading pause rather than a structural shift in activity.



And for Gateway, I think this is evidenced by the fact that the pre pandemic team or equivalence which of course we said in the past, we deliberately maintain