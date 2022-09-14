Sep 14, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Presentation

Sep 14, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Rod Waldie

Gateley (Holdings) Plc - CEO & Partner

* Neil Smith

Gateley (Holdings) Plc - CFO

* Nick Smith

Gateley (Holdings) Plc - Partner, Acquisitions Director, & IR Officer



=====================

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Gateley's final-year results presentation. Today's webcast will be recorded, and you'll be able to submit questions to the management team throughout the presentation.



I'd like to welcome Rod Waldie, CEO; Neil Smith, Finance Director; and Nick Smith, Acquisitions Director and Investor Relations Manager, who will be presenting today. Rod, over to you.



Rod Waldie - Gateley(Holdings)Plc-CEO&Partner



Scott, thank you very much. And good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us today.



I think before we actually talk about our FY22 results, I should