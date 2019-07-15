Q2 2019 Inwido AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Henrik Hjalmarsson; and CFO, Peter Welin.



Henrik Hjalmarsson - Inwido AB - President & CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the presentation of Inwido's quarter 2 and first half year results 2019. I'm Henrik Hjalmarsson, President and CEO; and with me, I have Peter Welin, CFO and Deputy CEO. I'm going to walk you through some market highlights, a few words about the overall performance, some words about the outlook for the market and then a few key priorities for us for the near future. Then I'm going to hand over to Peter, who's going to go through a bit more details on the financials. And as usual, there will be plenty of time for questions at the end.



Next page please, Page 2. In terms of the market development in quarter 2, I'd say it's very much in line with our expectations and what we outlined at the quarter 1 report. The industrial market,