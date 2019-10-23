Q3 2019 Inwido AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Inwido Third Quarter Report 2019. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Henrik Hjalmarsson; and CFO, Peter Welin. (Operator Instructions) Speaker, please begin.



Henrik Hjalmarsson - Inwido AB - President & CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of third quarter results 2019. My name is Henrik Hjalmarsson, I am the President and CEO, and with me, I have Peter Welin, CFO and Deputy CEO.



I will begin by walking through some of the highlights in the quarter and also go through business area performance, and Peter will then deep dive into the financials of the quarter. And as the operator mentioned, there'll be plenty time for questions at the end.



Next page, please, Page 2. So in terms of overall business performance in the quarter, we saw improved profitability and a very strong cash flow in the quarter, and we're obviously particularly happy with this given the somewhat softer industrial market in particularly Sweden and Finland, in business area North.



As most of