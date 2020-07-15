Q2 2020 Inwido AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Good morning, everybody. My name is Henrik Hjalmarsson, I'm President and CEO of Inwido. And with me, I have Peter Welin, CFO and Deputy CEO. And we will go through Inwido's second quarter 2020 report. I will start by going through a brief summary, an overview of the numbers, short summary by business area and then a few words on the outlook, and Peter will then go through the detailed financials. And there will be plenty of time for questions at the end.



Next page, please, Page 2. Just a very brief introduction to Inwido for those of you who might be new. We are the largest window group in Europe and a leading door manufacturer. Clear market leader in the Nordic region with a strong presence in the U.K. and Ireland and a challenger position in Poland and Germany. 2019, we had net