Q3 2020 Inwido AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this presentation of Inwido's third quarter results 2020. I am Henrik Hjalmarsson, President and CEO; and with me, I have Peter Welin, CFO and Deputy CEO.



Next page, please, Page 2. For the coming 25 minutes or so, we'll take you through just a brief introduction to Inwido, for those of you who are new, go through some of the details around our Q3 performance as well as the performance to date, a brief look into our updated sustainability compass. Then going into an update on the market outlook, our views on that as well as some of our key short term priorities. Peter will then go through the numbers in a bit more detail. I will wrap up with a summary, and there will, as usual, be plenty of time for questions at the end