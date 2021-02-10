Q4 2020 Inwido AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Henrik Hjalmarsson - Inwido AB - President, CEO & Executive VP of North
Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this presentation of Inwido's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results. My name is Henrik Hjalmarsson. I am the President and CEO. And with me, I have Peter Welin, CFO and Deputy CEO.
Next page, please, Page 2. We're going to spend the coming 25 minutes or so going through a brief overview of Inwido for those of you who are new to us, looking into Q4 performance and some year-end highlights, a short summary of the market outlook and our key priorities going forward. Peter will then come in and go through the details of the financials, and I'll wrap up with a summary, after which there will be plenty of time for questions at the end.
Next page, please, Page 3. So, Inwido is a leading window group in Europe, a clear
